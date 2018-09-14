Models wear creations by designer Richard Malone during the Spring/Summer 2019 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — London is starting its stint at the center of the fashion universe as industry leaders express concerns about the potential impact of Brexit.

Top designers including Burberry, Christopher Kane, Victoria Beckham, Erdem and others will be showing new collections in a series of shows that start on Friday.

Anticipation is high, especially with a new creative director at Burberry and a rare London catwalk show by Beckham, the former Spice Girl who has won plaudits for her designs.

But British Fashion Council chairwoman Stephanie Phair told the BBC Friday there are wide concerns about the impact of Britain leaving the European Union.

She says the uncertainty of Brexit plans is making it difficult for the fashion industry to develop a strategy. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU in March.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.