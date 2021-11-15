“I hope that Maná can be a band that can follow the footsteps of other famous and important bands like Aerosmith, that they’ve doing it all their life, or U2, or the Stones,” said González. “We’ve been practicing after a long time of not playing together and the incredible thing was that when we got into the rehearsal room the energy was just so amazing... It’s like you put the pause button, and then you took the pause button off and it was like nothing had happened.”