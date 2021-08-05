In 1974, Nasatir made history as the first woman to become a production executive at a major studio. That studio was United Artists, which had been co-founded by Mary Pickford 55 years earlier. (It only took half a century for another woman to ascend.) But she was just as often shut out of the big jobs and paydays that her male colleagues routinely gave themselves. In “A Classy Broad,” Nasatir explains “Done. Next.” within the context of a particularly disappointing period, when she was elbowed out of a top position at UA and then not invited to join her former colleagues as a partner when they formed Orion Pictures (she eventually joined that company as a production executive).