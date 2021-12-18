In 2013, President Barack Obama appointed her to the National Council on the Arts, the panel that advises the endowment. She has served on many boards of arts organizations, including the Smithsonian’s Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage and the Music Center in Los Angeles, where she lives.
President Biden made the historic nomination in October, during National Arts and Humanities Month. At the same time, he nominated Shelly Lowe to be the first Native American to lead the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lowe’s nomination has not been confirmed.
In a statement from October, Jackson said the nomination was an honor.
“Our art, culture, and creativity are some of our country’s most valuable resources. They are evidence of our humanity, our ability to learn from our examined experience, and our ability to imagine and innovate,” she said. “The arts are critical to our well-being, to robust economies, and to healthy communities where all people can thrive.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is a stellar agency with a solid track record and immense potential as a crucial ally in healing our country and advancing our nation in so many ways,” she said.