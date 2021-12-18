“The work of the NEA and the need for arts and creativity are more important now than ever. In addition to serving as an economic engine, arts and creativity are core to what it takes to heal our nation, our communities and ourselves,” she said. “The NEA plays a crucial role in helping to provide funds and other resources needed for the sector to recover, retool and reopen. The agency also has the opportunity and responsibility to deepen and expand its already purposeful efforts to reach communities who have been traditionally underserved.”