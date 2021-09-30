Osmond: I worked with a lot of people and sometimes I thought, ‘Gosh, they don’t have anything outside of their career.’ I never want that to happen to me because if their career ever fell apart, they did. You can’t ever sit back on your laurels. That’s the one thing I learned as a young girl is you have to work hard. You can’t say, ‘Oh, I had a hit record, I’m cool.’ You have to say, ‘What’s the next thing that I want to do?’ You have to always keep moving. That’s something I learned from what I call the great entertainers.