NEW YORK — Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” and the Safdie brothers’ ”Uncut Gems” led the 29th annual Gotham Awards with three nominations apiece, including best feature.

The Independent Filmmaker Project, which puts on the Gothams, announced the nominations Thursday for the December 2nd awards ceremony. The Gotham Awards are one of the first stops in Hollywood’s awards season. They focus entirely on independent films as voted on by panels of journalists and filmmakers.