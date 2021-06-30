In her romantic relationships, spirituality has been a guiding force for Fox. While the Internet spent the past year and change fawning over her PDA-filled relationship with Kelly, the reality, she says, is that their bond has been much more cosmic. On the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” Fox and Kelly only worked together for two days. Sure, she knew his name and that he “was a tall, blond tattooed rapper,” but she didn’t expect such a “magical” connection. “The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like . . . “I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.” She “wasn’t expecting it’d be like, ‘God, you are my soul mate,’ instantly.”