The postponement application is the latest episode in the legal tussle that has served as a prelude to a 10-day trial scheduled to start in January. The request will be considered Thursday by High Court Judge Mark Warby during an online hearing that will begin in private.
Meghan’s civil lawsuit accuses the Mail on Sunday and its publisher, Associated Newspapers, of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K.’s data protection law. The newspaper published excerpts of a letter Meghan wrote to her father after her and Harry’s wedding in May 2018.
The newspaper argues there is “huge and legitimate public interest in the royal family and the activities, conduct and standards of behavior of its members″ and maintains such interest extends “to their personal and family relationships because those are integral to the proper functioning of the monarchy.”
