Met Opera starts streaming of live performances to homes

NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Opera is expanding its live telecasts to direct-to-home streaming in areas that don’t have movie theater transmissions, among them Brazil and Italy.
About 2,000 movie theaters currently show the telecasts, and broadcasts will be available in the U.S. and Canada through location services and geo-fencing software to areas not near the movie transmissions.
Sales for home streaming start Oct. 17 ahead of this season’s first telecast, Cherubini’s “Medea” with Sondra Radvanovsky in an Italian translation starting Oct. 22.