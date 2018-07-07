FILE - In this April 24, 2018 file photo, social activist Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, attends the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world in New York. Burke, who toiled in obscurity for years, has had a head-spinning nine months since the day last October, shortly after the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse accusations, when actress Alyssa Milano encouraged survivors to tweet #MeToo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Activist Tarana Burke is known as the woman who coined the phrase #MeToo — more than a decade before it exploded as a global hashtag and the slogan for a sweeping social movement.

But beyond the slogan, Burke is busy working on concrete plans to move the needle forward in the fight against sexual violence. She’s spending the summer finalizing details for a new online community to serve as a resource for survivors. And her organization in Brooklyn is gearing up to dispense grants to groups nationwide helping those who’ve suffered sexual violence.

Burke says one of her key tasks now is to reshape the narrative and remind people that #MeToo is not about kicking powerful men out of their jobs, but about helping survivors — particularly women and girls of color.

