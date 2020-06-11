“This was an act of solidarity with our colleagues in this industry, without asking anybody else besides ourselves,” González Iñárritu said.
The fund has raised about $440,000 so far, and more donations are expected. Each beneficiary will get a one-time payment of about $885.
The money will go first to technical workers like set, costume, sound and visual employees left without work after most productions stopped filming amid the pandemic. First in line will be those who are suffering health problems or who are sole breadwinners.
La Corriente del Golfo, a company founded by Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna, also contributed to the fund, as did many other Mexican and international production companies.
The Academy estimates that about 30,000 movie production workers have lost their incomes as a result of the industry shut-down.
The government and industry leaders have not announced any date for resuming production.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.