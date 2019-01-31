Women buy pastries and sandwiches from a bicycle vendor in the Roma Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, near a newspaper kiosk where Alfonso Cuaron’s film “Roma” is advertized. News of Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” being nominated for 10 Academy Awards had residents of the director’s childhood Mexico City neighborhood joyfully mining their own memories and anticipating showing their children the film someday. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico City officials are predicting Alfonso Cuaron’s film “Roma” will sweep the Academy Awards and are already planning a mass celebration.

Mexicans traditionally gather at the city’s Independence Monument to celebrate victories in World Cup soccer matches. On Thursday, officials said they are already preparing to host a celebration for the Oscar wins at the monument, known as “the Angel.”

The city’s culture secretary says a route has already been planned from the Roma neighborhood — where the film is set and where the Oscar ceremony will be shown on big screens — to the monument.

Cuaron’s black-and-white film is up for honors that include best director and best picture.

Culture secretary Jose Alfonso Suarez predicts that “certainly it will be a clean sweep for us.”

