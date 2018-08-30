In the hands — and voice — of Michael Lewis, weather forecasting becomes an unexpectedly rich subject with a fascinating set of heroes and villains. The audio-only book follows the strange career of former U.S. chief data scientist DJ Patil, a prankster turned mathematician and computer scientist who hacked into federal government computers to harvest previously unused data on weather, leading to an understanding of government-collected data as predictive tool. Also at large is Kathryn Sullivan, former astronaut and, under President Barack Obama, a high-ranking National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration official, who, after a deadly tornado in Joplin, Mo. in May 2011, initiated research into the human response to weather warnings. But the really big — and bad — news here involves Barry Lee Myers, chief executive of AccuWeather, President Trump’s choice to head NOAA, under whose aegis the National Weather Service operates. It has been Myers’s mission since the 1990s to make it illegal for the National Weather Service to issue forecasts except in emergencies, to make forecasts a paid service and to suppress the data from which they are drawn. Marketed forecasts, Lewis makes plain, are products dependent on data collected through the infrastructure and expertise paid for by U.S. taxpayers. Lewis ranges further here, too, revealing the increasing, Trump-propelled privatizing of public-funded data collection. (Audible, Unabridged, 2½ hours)

After handing the job of reading his previous six audiobooks to six different people, Dan Fesperman has taken on “Safe Houses” himself, and turned out a truly outstanding performance. His voice has a background crackle — only to be expected in a former, hard-bitten international-affairs reporter (for the Baltimore Sun) — but it has a force and limberness that one does not normally find in authors reading their own work. Here he shepherds us back and forth from the double murder of a man and his wife on a Maryland chicken farm in 2014, to Berlin in 1979 where the motive is slowly uncovered. There we find the dead woman, Helen, at 23, aspiring to be CIA agent, but relegated to looking after the company’s safe houses in Berlin. When she becomes accidental witness to the brutal rape of a female asset by her handler, Kevin Gilley, she reports the incident to her superiors — but it is she who pays the price. With justice on her mind and the aid of a couple of like-minded women, Helen slips undercover to expose Gilley and finds herself hunted by trained killers. Meanwhile, in 2014, her daughter, Anna, is determined to get to the bottom of her mother’s killing — and finds herself marked for destruction. The novel is clever, character rich, and suspenseful, almost unbearably so toward the end when it wheels around to deliver a world-class stunner. (Dreamscape, Unabridged, 13½ hours)

It has taken a dozen years, but Thrity Umrigar has finally provided a sequel to “The Space Between Us,” the hard-luck story of the domestic-servant Bhima and her granddaughter, Maya, who live together in the slums of present-day Mumbai. “The Secrets Between Us” brings solace for those who felt dismayed by its predecessor’s ending, but it also provides enough backstory to stand on its own. The story moves outward to take in Parvati, an ancient, destitute woman whose father sold her into prostitution in her youth. Afflicted with a hideous tumor on her neck, she has a nihilistic outlook and a caustic tongue, barely surviving selling near-rotten cauliflowers. She and Bhima forge a prickly, mutually advantageous relationship, while Maya blossoms in a return to university and her friendship with two well-off, forward-looking women. Events unfold amid the cruel dynamics of the New India as market forces relentlessly crush the country’s poor, gobbling up public spaces to create fortresses of privilege. Narrator Sneha Mathan has a low, pleasant voice and reads in calm, English-accented tones, giving a range of unobtrusive, Indian-inflected diction to the story’s many characters. The novel’s plot is wonderfully rich in details of material life, and, though filled with misfortune and cruelty, is, in the end, a heartwarming tale of friendship and courage, making it escape listening of a very high order. (Harper Audio, Unabridged, 12 hours)

Katherine A. Powers reviews audiobooks for The Washington Post.