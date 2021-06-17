“An audience is never wrong,” Billy Wilder said. “An individual member may be an imbecile, but a thousand imbeciles together in the dark — that is critical genius.” On bad days, the imbeciles decide they’re bored or confused or disgusted. On good days, they communicate a tacit understanding that here is something worthy of their sharpened attention and focus. On great days, that investment results in something like levitation. It’s what Hollywood insiders call “buzz” when they nervously read the room at test screenings or festivals. You can’t account for it. But you can’t mistake it, either. I still can’t explain why I and dozens of others couldn’t stop laughing long after a scene of Ricky Gervais mugging with a halitotic Great Dane during a preview for “Ghost Town” in 2008. I can’t forget the shared gasp that went up in a crowded Baltimore theater in 1999 at the end of “The Sixth Sense.” I can’t watch Prince in “Purple Rain” and not hear the woman who sat behind me when I first saw the film in 1984, yelling, “You know you’re wrong,” when his character slapped Apollonia.