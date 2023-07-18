Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars ) The titular setting of the mockumentary “Theater Camp” — a beloved but financially struggling, theater-focused summer arts program in Upstate New York called Adirond Acts — is described as a place “where square pegs find their holes, and outcasts find their dreams.” If that makes it sounds as if this film might have the same broad appeal to those who feel like misfits (and who doesn’t?) as the X-Men comics and movies, it should be noted that the freaks in this story are of a breed even more highly specialized than people who can control the weather with their minds or shape-shift.

They are, to wit, theater nerds (guilty!). And this at times very clever, yet also very niche-y comedy is speaking almost exclusively to them — er, us — as it makes fun not only of the normies of larger society but also the lovably stage-addicted geeks who populate one tiny corner of it.

One such normie is Troy (Jimmy Tatro), the bro-y adult son of Adiron Acts founder and director Joan Rubinsky (Amy Sedaris), who, as the film begins, has suffered an incapacitating heart attack and must relinquish direction of the stagecraft program to her theater-illiterate progeny. As the endearingly clueless Troy tries to save the camp from foreclosure, he discovers that he has quite a lot to learn, courtesy of Glenn (Noah Galvin), the camp’s tech director, who suggests that mounting a straight play — acoustically instead of with microphones and amplification — might be one way to save money.

“Quick question,” Troy asks tentatively, not wanting to offend any sexual sensibilities, “what’s a straight play?” There are straight plays, Glenn explains to him, and then there are musicals. “So then, what would be a gay play?” Troy asks, to which Glenn says, “I guess, um … a musical.”

Okay, so the humor of “Theater Camp” — the pun on “camp” here is fully intentional — isn’t exactly subtle. At times, the targets of its jokes are pretty low-hanging fruit.

Queerness, in all senses of the word, is everywhere. “These people are weird,” Troy whispers — and he could be talking about Adirond Acts’ exuberant head of dance (Nathan Lee Graham) or its costume designer (Owen Thiele), who announces that he will no longer be offering piercings to the camp’s underage attendees because he has been narced on by an adorable little girl. Then there’s overly intense veteran instructor Amos Klobuchar, played by Ben Platt, who co-wrote the screenplay with Gavin (his real-life fiancé), childhood friend Molly Gordon (also a castmate) and Nick Lieberman. Lieberman and Gordon direct this almost family affair with a touch that is paradoxically light yet broad, from a screenplay expanded from their 2020 short by the same name.

The film’s insularity belies what is, in the end, its inclusivity, or at least a facetious stab at inclusion. Toward the end of “Theater Camp,” which culminates in the production of the summer program’s annual new musical — performed by a cast of children playing grown-ups, and celebrating the life of Joan, who is the product of Jewish immigrants — a boy named Devon (Donovan Colan) announces from the stage, to his two beaming fathers in the audience, that Adirond Acts has helped him come to embrace his “identity as a heterosexual man.”

Devon may be in the minority here — he auditions with the Post Malone song “Better Now,” not Sondheim — but the message of “Theater Camp” is clear: Its eccentric world of show tunes and show people is big enough (and funny enough) for everyone.

PG-13. At area theaters. Contains some strong language and suggestive/drug references. 94 minutes.

