What to watch with your kids: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ and more

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG) Age 8+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Clever, tween-friendly animated reboot has action violence. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” is an animated reboot of the popular action franchise from producers (and lifelong TMNT fans) Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. This version is particularly tween-friendly, with little iffy content besides infrequent language (“shut up,” “hell,” “damn,” “God,” “Puke Girl,” etc.) and cartoon action violence. There are scenes with weapons and a few quick, off-camera deaths, as well as martial arts fighting, car chases and explosions. Turtle Leonardo has a crush on human April, but it’s a sweet, unrequited one, and April isn’t sexualized like she has been in other versions of the pizza-loving reptiles’ adventures. The diverse voice cast includes strong performances by Jackie Chan, Ayo Edebiri, Ice Cube and many others. With clear themes of teamwork, brotherhood, courage and curiosity, this is a refreshingly all-ages adventure that should appeal to kid and adult TMNT devotees alike. (99 minutes)

Dew Drop Diaries (TV-Y)

Streaming

Age 2+

Spunky fairies solve problems in sweet preschool series.

“Dew Drop Diaries” is an animated preschool show that follows the adventures of three young fairies in training: Phoebe Rose (voiced by Sydney Mikayla), Athena Sage (ViviAnn Yee) and Eden Lily (Scarlett Estevez). There’s no iffy content beyond very mild excitement and scariness when the fairies go on their missions. The Dew Drop fairies are brave and spirited and make great role models. (28 13-minute episodes)

Available on Netflix.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir — The Movie (PG)

Streaming

Age 7+

Kids in danger in entertaining film based on French series.

“Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir — The Movie,” based on the French series, has scenes of significant animated violence that involve kids in danger. The Parisian teens who become superheroes must save their city from dangerous villains, leading to falls, fights, explosions, fires, shootings, crashes (cars, trains and runaway roller coasters), potentially frightening creatures and villains, and a near drowning. Teens have crushes on each other and nearly kiss. Language includes “hell,” “butt,” “weird” and some potty humor. In their real lives, the main characters also deal with emotionally difficult situations: One has lost his mother and is virtually abandoned by his grieving father, and the other is being bullied at school. They learn that confidence comes from believing in yourself, courage stems from facing your fears and love is more powerful than death. (102 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series (TV-G)

Streaming

Age 8+

Light, slightly spooky bite-size treats for Zombies fans.

“Zombies: The Re-Animated Series” is a collection of animated shorts based on the characters from Disney’s Zombies films. They’re a precursor to a full-length animated show, but each three-minute short contains a brief story featuring Zed (voiced by Milo Manheim), Addison (Meg Donnelly) and their friends. There are few scares, though the tone can be spooky; there’s a description of the Solstice Slasher, a monster with big teeth and claws rumored to threaten the forest. Characters are zombies and werewolves, though they’re not really scary here. (Five 3-minute episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsense.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.