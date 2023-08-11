What to watch with your kids: ‘Dreamin’ Wild,’ ‘Jules’ and more

“Dreamin’ Wild” is a lovely, music-infused drama that tells the true story of the Emerson brothers, whose music is discovered in 2011, decades after they recorded an album as teenagers in the 1970s. Emotional (bring tissues!), quiet and contemplative, it’s a powerful story about family and faith — not so much religious/spiritual faith, although it includes nods to the family’s Catholicism (such as a preperformance prayer), but more about faith in those we love. The story goes back and forth between the characters’ experiences as hopeful, talented teenagers and their lives as adults who are more beaten down by life. The teen scenes include flashes of romance (with kissing) and some partying and implied drinking. Characters also occasionally use words like “s---” and “a--.” It’s a leisurely story, but the experience of watching serves as an affirmation: When you know you’re great at something, believe in yourself and there’s a chance that, at some point, the world will realize it, too. (111 minutes)