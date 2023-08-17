Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars ) All people can agree that dogs are adorable, or at least cute. Well, dog people can, anyway. And then there’s a smaller subset that will tell you that movies with at least one talking dog are inherently funny — and funnier still when the main cast is made up entirely of talking dogs. (Looking at you, “Show Dogs” fans). Smaller still is the sub-niche that finds humor in talking dogs that drop f-bombs like they were auditioning for “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

And that is the target audience for “Strays,” a foul-mouthed yet (for the rest of us) only fitfully funny R-rated comedy starring Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx as prolix pooches: respectively, Reggie, a naive border terrier with an absurdly sunny disposition whose owner Doug (Will Forte) has abandoned him, and Bug, a salty, streetwise, stray Boston terrier who shows Reggie the ropes. Jokes about urination, pooping and penises proliferate here. The plot is a kind of spin on “A Dog’s Way Home,” except in this case, Reggie isn’t trying to make his way home after becoming separated from his beloved human, but is on a mission to work his way back to Doug — an unlikable, unemployed slacker who does nothing but masturbate, smoke pot and drink beer, in that order — and, as the canine cast tells you three times in the red-band trailer, bite Doug’s genitals off. And they don’t use the word “genitals.”

Accompanying Bug and Reggie on this quest of many miles and misadventures — including being taken to the pound, eating psychedelic mushrooms and accidentally tearing apart live bunnies while in the midst of a bad trip — are two non-strays, along for the ride and the residual humor: Maggie (voice of Isla Fisher), an Australian shepherd with an acute sense of smell who is running away from home because her owner pays more attention to her other dog, and a neurotic Great Dane named Hunter (Randall Park), a K-9 academy dropout who now works as a therapy dog at a retirement home and for some reason wears a plastic cone around his head.

Advertisement

Maybe because cones are known to be hilarious?

Almost every creative decision in “Strays,” directed by Josh Greenbaum (“Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar”) from a screenplay by Dan Perrault (“American Vandal”), is a lazy one. A dog in a plastic cone is funny. (Not going to argue with that one.) An animal control officer covered in canine feces is even funnier. (Um.) There are laughs to be had here, yes, but your mileage will vary depending on your tolerance for sophomoric bathroom humor and gratuitous vulgarity. The actors providing the voice talent — including Rob Riggle and Josh Gad as other dogs and an almost shockingly game Sofía Vergara as the beat-up sofa that Bug likes to, er, copulate with — are expressive and help sell the gags, such as they are. But all the cast, not to mention the audience, deserves better material.

What can I say? It’s August. They don’t call it the dog days for nothing.

R. At area theaters. Contains pervasive strong language, crude and sexual humor, and drug use. 93 minutes.