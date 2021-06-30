A: I respect people for what they believe in, and I don’t have a problem having an uncomfortable conversation. I think this is what’s wrong in this country. We don’t talk. Hey, if you start to listen to each other, you start to figure out what’s really wrong. So, yeah, I’ve had all those uncomfortable conversations with my neighbors and principals and teachers and stuff like when my kids go to school and they would put glitter in their hair. Excuse me, you can’t put glitter in Black kids’ $300 braids because I can’t get it out. . . . Hey, you know, it’s not like your baby hair. I’m not being racist, but I paid $300 for these braids and I don’t want to take them down. So it was just, you know, we had to get used to each other. I mean, when I first got there, there were probably no Black kids at the schools. We have a few more now. But it was it was a steppingstone for all of us. Without it, I never thought I’d be creating a TV show, but I started to write bits about it because we were so different.