Ayman Mohyeldin, who had been anchoring a 5 a.m. news show, will get to sleep later and do the 3 p.m. hour that Ali Velshi had occupied.
MSNBC hopes to become more competitive with Fox News Channel’s ratings leader “The Five” and Wolf Blitzer’s “Situation Room” on CNN at 5 p.m. Wallace’s audience at 4 p.m. has been bigger than Todd’s, and that’s not a direction bosses want to see heading toward prime time.
Todd will increase his workload with a new weekly program on the NBC News Now streaming service, as well as anchoring around big political events online.
