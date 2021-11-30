An example of this approach is “Anniversary in the Schools,” an education program that spotlights the voices and experiences of young people. After retired New York firefighter Bill Spade tells his story of being trapped and rescued from the rubble, his son John, who was 2 months old on 9/11 and is now a museum docent, shares his perspective about his father and the aftermath of the attacks. Military veteran Carlton Shelley, a student at the Florida school where President George W. Bush was visiting on 9/11, connects the fear and uncertainty of that time to the post-pandemic climate of today. The program has been seen by more than 1 million viewers, according to the museum.