Because the tragic events at the heart of the museum were witnessed by billions, visitors were going to bring their own stories to the exhibits. The museum decided to embrace their versions as part of a larger whole.
“Everybody does that at family gatherings, right? ‘Remember the time when . . . ?’ That’s the way human beings convey their history and their experiences,” said Alice M. Greenwald, the museum’s president and chief executive.
But since opening in 2014, the museum increasingly attracts visitors who were born after 9/11 or who are too young to remember it. To connect with them, it is expanding the voices and stories, including the children of victims and survivors, and others whose lives were changed in the aftermath. The original oral histories still resonate, but the recent 20th anniversary prompted the museum to add new and younger perspectives to connect these visitors to their peers, too.
“The minute you personalize history it is no longer something that happened to somebody else, at a distant point in time that has nothing to do with me,” Greenwald said. “It is now visceral and personal and real.”
An example of this approach is “Anniversary in the Schools,” an education program that spotlights the voices and experiences of young people. After retired New York firefighter Bill Spade tells his story of being trapped and rescued from the rubble, his son John, who was 2 months old on 9/11 and is now a museum docent, shares his perspective about his father and the aftermath of the attacks. Military veteran Carlton Shelley, a student at the Florida school where President George W. Bush was visiting on 9/11, connects the fear and uncertainty of that time to the post-pandemic climate of today. The program has been seen by more than 1 million viewers, according to the museum.
“There is definitely a lesson for this generation to learn that you can meet adversity with compassion, with unity, with resilience. That’s part of the history that we teach here. It’s not just 9/11 but it’s also 9/12,” Greenwald said.
Connecting with visitors of all ages and backgrounds is a foundational skill of museum curators, who tell complex stories — about impressionist painters, Civil War battles or dinosaurs — with a combination of visuals, text and artifacts. But stories of the recent past, and especially those focused on tragedy and loss — such as the Holocaust, Pearl Harbor, the Tulsa Race Massacre or the Oklahoma City bombing — demand special care. These exhibitions must balance empathy for those directly harmed with the needs of the public to understand the events.
They must commemorate and educate.
“You’re teaching history to people who didn’t live it, but you have walking, talking artifacts among you, who are important storytellers, too,” said Kari Watkins, executive director of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.
Opened in 2001, almost six years after the April 19, 1995, bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, the Oklahoma City museum tells the stories of those who were killed but also “those who survived and those changed forever,” according to its mission statement.
“We’re teaching a generation of kids [about] an American terrorist who comes here and blows up a building because he didn’t like government,” she said. “You see what happened on Jan. 6 and think, ‘My God, this didn’t go away.’ We can’t let up. We have to teach that extremism and terrorism aren’t the answer.”
Adapting the stories of the past to changing audiences and social currents is a historian’s job, said Edward Linenthal, a retired professor, author of books on the Holocaust and Oklahoma City museums, and a member of the Flight 93 Memorial Commission. Shifting from memory to history is part of this effort. About six years ago, Linenthal said, he experienced that shift firsthand when teaching the Oklahoma City bombing to an undergraduate class. Previous classes knew what he was referring to; this one did not.
“It was modern ancient history,” he said. “9/11 has a bigger imprint, but I imagine we would be stunned about what kids know and don’t know, think and don’t think about it.”
Staying relevant can be accomplished in many ways, from tweaking parts of the permanent exhibition to mounting temporary exhibits to updating docent tours and education programs, Linenthal said. “An exhibition can’t do everything. It’s not an encyclopedia; it’s not a book, either,” he said.
Reframing the topic — such as connecting the aftermath of 9/11 to the recovery from the pandemic or the domestic terrorism in Oklahoma City in 1995 to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — is another way to keep audiences engaged.
“It reminds people that the way we look at the past is always changing,” Linenthal said. “I think you say, ‘Here’s the story we’re telling, the reality it is based on, and here’s why we decided to tell it this way.’ ”
Museums focused on tragedy have the added challenge of balancing the history with empathy. At the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Linenthal said, there were many and lengthy debates between curators and survivors and their families about what should go on view. For example, he said, the museum considered displaying women’s hair that was brought from Auschwitz to illustrate how bodies were mined. It was difficult, but necessary, the curators thought. “But one of the survivors, who lost her family, said: ‘That hair could be my mother’s. You can’t display my mother in a museum,’ ” Linenthal recalled. After many discussions, the museum chose to use photographs instead.
“Commemorative voices and historical voices can be in tension with one another,” he said, adding that “productive tension” can add complexity to the story.
The tragic events portrayed at the Oklahoma City and 9/11 museums are difficult, but they should not be avoided, their directors say. “This is a hard place, but we have to deal with the sadness and hardness,” Watkins said. “If people forget this story, it’s going to be a lot harder.”
Young people have much to learn from the tragedy of 9/11, but also from the heroism and resiliency of its aftermath, Greenwald added.
“You are a young adult . . . and you are about to become the steward of the 21st century, leading this messed-up world. How do you understand the situation you are in if you don’t understand where it began?” Greenwald asked. “It becomes critical in a cultural literacy way for this generation to understand what happened on 9/11 happened to people just like them.”