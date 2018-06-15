

Newsha Tavakolian, "Mothers of Martyrs," 2006. (Newsha Tavakolian/Thomas Erben Gallery)

Of all the countries it would be useful for Americans to know more about, there is surely no stronger candidate than Iran. We don’t get much help from the news media, where the same tired tropes have been replaying ad nauseam since the trauma of the 1978-79 revolution. So can art help?

I went to Los Angeles to find out.

“In the Fields of Empty Days,” an exhibition of Iranian art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, should have been one of the most important shows in the United States this year. Think about it: Here is a chance to see Iran through its dynamic, daring and little-known contemporary art, as filtered through the prism of its extraordinary artistic heritage.

Perfect, too, that the exhibition should open in Los Angeles. The city is home to the largest Iranian population outside Iran (somewhere between 300,000 and 500,000). With President Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal dominating the news as the show opened, the timing couldn’t have been better.

For many Americans, Iran brings to mind only glowering mullahs, state-sponsored terrorism, American hostages and nuclear ambitions. Those images derive from the actions of Iran’s government. But how many Americans are aware, for example, that after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Iranians in vast numbers expressed heartfelt, spontaneous sympathy for the victims? That at a soccer match in Tehran, 60,000 people observed a minute of silence; that there were candlelight vigils; and that on the 10th anniversary of the attacks, the U.S. government said America would never forget the kindness of the Iranian people during those difficult days?



Ramin Haerizadeh, "He Came, He Left, He Left, He Came," 2010. (Ramin Haerizadeh/The Farook Collection/Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde)

The contradictions at play in so many aspects of U.S.-Iranian relations suggest there is more here — much more — to know. Iran has more than 80 million people and a tangled history — one that has not been innocent of American intervention.

So what does this important show provide by way of depth and context? Nothing. Nothing until you reach its halfway point, where you can, if you wish, sit and fiddle in front of an iPad where digital thumbnails of works connect you to brief texts about works you saw perhaps half an hour earlier.

It’s bizarre. Up until then, there are no explanatory wall labels (just names, dates and titles); no attempt to illuminate the main threads of Iranian art, nor any outline of Iran’s political and artistic history. The same radical withholding of information continues after the halfway point.

What a wasted opportunity. In other ways, “In the Fields of Empty Days” is compelling. It combines old and new art from Iran. Its argument — an excellent one — is that Iranian artists like to address the present by recontextualizing the past (a sterile way to describe what is often a volatile and incendiary strategy). Again and again, Iranian artists use heroes and legendary figures from distant eras to make statements about power, love and tragedy in the present.

Nor is this just a recent ploy — a response, say, to limits on free expression. It is a fertile, time-honored practice. (Of course, from another angle, it begins to look like a repetition compulsion — an involuntary response to trauma.) The Mongol rulers who controlled Iran in the 13th and 14th centuries, for instance, commissioned illustrated versions of the Shahnama, the 11th-century epic that is at the core of Persian identity, that pictured ancient Persian kings as contemporary Islamic rulers.



Parviz Tanavoli, "Lion and Sword III," 1976. (Parviz Tanavoli/Copyright Museum Associates/LACMA)

Similarly, when Iran embraced Shiite Islam in the early 16th century, its people bought into a cycle of remembrance and grief that went back to the killing of the prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein in the 7th century.

Right up to the present, artists have returned to these and many more subtle (but no less urgently felt) tropes in ways that outsiders need to know about to make any sense of the images.

The show includes several precious paintings from the 16th and 17th centuries, commissioned to illustrate the Shahnama, as well as absorbing photographs from the end of the Qajar dynasty in the 19th century — a fascinating period when photography first came to Iran and was taken up with gusto by the shah himself, Nasir al-Din.

There are also modernist paintings and wall hangings from the 1960s and ’70s by the Saqqakhana school, and riveting photographs from the period around the revolution. Still, the majority of the works are contemporary.

The allusions can be densely layered. In a collage called “Pillars — Iran,” Asad Faulwell keeps it simple. In a decorative ensemble that seems to be toppling over, he combines images of three critical figures in recent Iranian history: Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah; Mohammad Mosaddegh, the prime minister ousted by a CIA-backed coup in 1953 after he nationalized the country’s oil industry; and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who led the 1978-79 revolution.

The photographs of Shadi Ghadirian, meanwhile, distill the almost schizophrenic tension between modernity and tradition felt by Iranian women. They restage sepia-toned 19th-century portraits with contemporary Iranian women dressed in disorienting combinations of clothes from both eras and anachronistic accessories, such as sunglasses and Pepsi cans.

Shoja Azari’s hypnotic video “Idyllic Life” projects onto the gallery wall a 16th-century Persian manuscript page depicting a palace in a busy city. The image, like many such paintings, resembles a vertical stack of gorgeously colored rectangles. Gradually, as you look, one rectangle after another loses its color and begins to move. At first, it’s footage of a trapped bird banging against a window. Subsequent transformations reveal bombed-out buildings, raging fires, blasted trees.



Afsoon, "Shah and His Three Queens" from the series Fairytale Icons, 2009. (Afsoon/Leila Heller Gallery, New York)

Certain events — the arrival of Shiite Islam, the long reign of Shah Nasir al-Din, Pahlavi’s fatal courtship of Hitler during World War II, the overthrow of Mosaddegh and so on — are built into the works like DNA. It’s all the more baffling, then, that the organizers didn’t make a greater effort to explain them. (There is a catalogue, but its layout is frustrating.)

“In the Fields of Empty Days” (the title is drawn from the elegiac final verses of the Shahnama) will make you marvel at how inventively Iranian artists have used anachronisms to break the shackles of time. It may also make you despair at the impossibility of ever waking from history’s nightmare.

Although, as a whole, the show communicates some of the vitality of Iranian art today, it has a problem that goes beyond the lack of explanatory wall labels. There are just too many ideas at play. Fuzzy and indistinct, they float in the galleries like clouds of pollen on a gusty day. Your eyes begin to itch. You can’t see straight. You come away as if from a thronging party where the hosts haven’t bothered to greet you.

In the Fields of Empty Days: The Intersection of Past and Present in Iranian Art Through Sept. 9 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. lacma.org.