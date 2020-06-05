Designed to be read from above, the letters are a pointed response to an argument over public space that has plunged the nation into crisis.

The words are pointedly political. They are also public art, reminiscent in some ways of the work of such artists as Glenn Ligon and Lawrence Weiner.

Painted with long rollers, the Black Lives Matter sign (which the D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter, no fan of Bowser, has labeled “a performative distraction”) is a bold and urgent statement of collective concern executed in situ at the heart of a nationwide conflict. Instigated by Bowser, one of the conflict’s leading actors, it is aimed squarely at another, Donald Trump.

On the same day, a very different kind of public art — a fey but winning gesture by a store owner in Memphis — went the rounds on social media. The photo, appearing under the named Tagawat, appeared first on Reddit, with the comment “Lost a window to the riot. Didn’t lose an opportunity.”

The photo shows a shattered storefront window and a low-key sign pinned to the wall beside it. Designed to resemble a gallery wall label, it reads “Artist Unknown.” Then comes the work’s title and date: “Civilization Unrest, 2020.” And below that, where an artwork’s materials are conventionally given, the words “Rock on Glass.”

Very droll. And likable, too, with its laconic, make-do, there’s-something-going-on-here-bigger-than-me spirit.

Also likable is the work’s (surely knowing) nod to such artist provocateurs as Banksy and Maurizio Cattelan (he of the infamous banana) and even Marcel Duchamp. Duchamp’s most ambitious work — he worked on it for eight years only to declare it forever unfinished — was made from two giant panes of glass that broke in transit soon after the piece was first exhibited in Brooklyn in 1926.

Glass, and maybe broken glass in particular, makes an excellent medium for artistic expression. The Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto — a leading member of the Arte Povera movement, which sought to strip art to its essentials — has been known to take sledgehammers to his famous mirror works.

Pistoletto, 86, told the Guardian’s art critic Jonathan Jones that he sees society “as a kind of broken mirror.” His aim — which in his own way Tagawat seems to have grasped instinctively — is to reveal the world’s interconnectedness. “Each shard,” said the Italian, “still has the same reflecting quality as the whole mirror. So all the mirrors are connected, smashed or intact, just as all humans share the same basic DNA.”

Seeing Tagawat’s Memphis “readymade” (Duchamp’s term for objects found in the world and labeled art) reminded me of a story about the British painter Lucian Freud. According to an acquaintance who knew him when he was young, Freud had a big table made from window glass in his studio. He would load it up with more and more objects, curious “to see at what load it would shatter.”

