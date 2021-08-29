Afghans with a lower profile in the culture sector may have more options, though few of them are risk-free. A young man who leads the local offices for an international cultural heritage organization said he was determined to stay in Afghanistan. “I am checking every day, and right now, things are normal and safe,” he said. Among the positive signs that he and several others cited was the Taliban decision to defend the National Museum in Kabul, which was looted several times during the country’s civil war in the 1990s. The Taliban reportedly destroyed thousands of museum objects in 2001. But the NGO staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid attracting Taliban attention, was also cautious: “Trust is not a good option, so we are all looking forward to what they do after a formal government is established.”