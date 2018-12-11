

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is one the most popular museums in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

The National Museum of African American History and Culture has announced a new visitor policy for 2019 that will continue to phase out timed passes during less busy periods.

Peak season will run from March through August, and off-peak will run from September through February, officials said. During peak season, visitors entering before 1 p.m. daily and all day Saturday and Sunday will need a pass. During off-peak season, visitors will not need timed passes for entry on weekdays. Passes will still be required on weekends.

Walk-up entry will still be available weekdays after 1 p.m. all year, and groups of 10 or more must reserve group passes every day of the year.

More than 4.8 million people have visited the African American Museum since it opened Sept. 24, 2016, making it one of the city’s most-popular museums.

The new ticket policy comes after several trial runs of no-pass admission earlier this year. Walk-Up Wednesdays in April and May were followed by Walk-Up Weekdays in September as museum officials tried to balance providing access to all with maintaining an enjoyable visitor experience. The museum previously announced that passes will not be required for daily admission in January and February.

Free timed passes for March — the start of 2019’s peak season — will be distributed on the museum’s website starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12. The release of March passes is a week late because Dec. 5 was declared a national day of mourning to honor former president George H.W. Bush.

The museum also said that it will extend its hours Dec. 26-29 — from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The museum will be closed Dec. 25.