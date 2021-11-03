When she settles on the broken brushstroke, organized loosely but rhythmically, the artist comes into her own. Now she has a medium in which to explore color and the confrontation of colors across the spectrum while keeping everything in visual harmony. Thomas’s target forms, concentric circles of color laid down in broken brushstrokes, are a world away from their seeming cousins made by Jasper Johns more than a decade earlier. Her round forms often spill out of the frame, or agitate the space around them, such that they represent not things or signs, but states of existence. Like Van Gogh’s brush work, Thomas’s imputes electricity or some other unseen energy to the whole of the universe. Perhaps that is her idea of beauty.