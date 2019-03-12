

The Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum will be closed though mid-October 2019 for renovations. (Susana Raab/Anacostia Community Museum/Smithsonian Institution)

The Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum will close Friday for a seven-month renovation to upgrade its entrance and increase its usable outdoor space and community garden.

The $3.5 million project will improve the museum’s exterior by upgrading its pedestrian access and parking lot and make it more accommodating to school buses. Interior work includes upgrades to lighting and HVAC systems.

The museum is expected to reopen in mid-October.

“With this renovation, the Smithsonian is investing not only in the infrastructure of the Anacostia Community Museum, but also in its external accessibility and overall appeal,” interim director Lisa Sasaki said in a statement.

During the renovation, the museum will partner with the D.C. Public Library system to bring its popular exhibition “A Right to the City” to six neighborhoods. Library branches in Shaw, Mount Pleasant, Woodridge, Anacostia and Southwest will host mini-versions of the exhibit, which focuses on gentrification of Washington’s neighborhoods. A sixth venue in Chinatown has not been announced.

The Anacostia Museum, at 1901 Fort Place SE, opened in 1967 to explore social issues that affect the city’s diverse population.