Growing up in D.C., the U.S.-born Salvadoran American was inspired by go-go and, later, hip-hop. Those spare, strongly rhythmic styles echo in his work, which features wooden strips that suggest sheet music and sets of bulging metal bars that resemble sound waves. But the sculptures also are connected by form and process to practical things, such as the handmade household items sold at Material Things, a North Brentwood shop where Rosario is one of the artist-proprietors. “Attack/Decay” demonstrates what the artist can do when he takes his woodworking and metal-smithing skills on a holiday.