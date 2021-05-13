Many works are little structures in themselves. Malina Busch’s gold-heavy abstraction on paper is bound in red twine so that it bends into three-dimensionality. Dustyn Bork’s two-part, multicolored abstraction on shaped panels has a cavity at its center, offering a view of the blank wall behind it. Sharon Koelblinger mounted a photo inside a metal box so the image can be seen only partly and from odd angles. The piece is a portal into a world we can barely glimpse from our uneasy confinement.