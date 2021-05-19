“Ephemeral Systems” includes pictures by two artists who worked entirely in pencil: Sarah Dolan, who precisely renders her daughter’s toys in disarray or artfully organized, and Adam Liam Rose, whose depictions of holes, caves and buried rooms meld fantasy with archaeological rigor. Half of Blade Wynne’s drawings are in pencil and the others in crayon, a natural medium for someone who teaches second-graders. Mojdeh Rezaeipour draws by burning into wood, to which she also collages items. Nikki Brugnoli begins with screen prints, adding paint strokes and pencil lines. Though principally abstract, two of her pictures include the image of a shed whose profile is as lucid as any of Smith’s trees.