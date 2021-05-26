Global destruction is averted in the 30th tale, which comes from Yamaguchi’s birthplace — Japan. That country, where these paintings were exhibited in 2018, also seems to be the wellspring of the artist’s imagery. The rich blues and aqueous textures of the many watery scenes suggest an islander’s seaward outlook, while the fiery, liquid reds in other pictures evoke volcanoes. Some of the compositions pack more narrative than others, but even at their most abstract, the paintings convey a strong sense of nature’s ability to overwhelm and obliterate.