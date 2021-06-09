One of Behar’s inspirations is a 1940 U.S. study of women’s bodies, but she also draws on more recent data. She uses video game software to pose the bodies in her pictures, and sometimes selects male stances for female figures. That explains the assertive bearing of the women in the “Sitting” series, in which the doilies become chairs, perhaps in an executive suite. Other series turn the settings into various props: In a playful “Waiting,” a woman leans on the backdrop, deforming the pattern with the weight of her body; in “Flying,” the most recent series, the lacy circles become wings to soar after spending the pandemic year in the coop. Another series, “Amigas,” places groups of women in front of Celtic-style infinite-knot designs, intricate if less stereotypically womanly.