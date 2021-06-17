Kiasuwa is of both African and European ancestry, and such pieces as “Incomplete 3” suggest that she takes inspiration from Picasso and Braque as well as her surroundings. Her most unusual materials are lengths of shed snake skin, sometimes matched with clumps of frayed, burlap-like cloth that resembles human hair. Most personal are photographs of the artist, usually submerged into the composition as if to suggest that she is part of, not apart from, the ingredients she finds and mingles.