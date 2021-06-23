Sarah Lasley’s “How I Choose to Spend the Rest of My Birthing Years” borrows an erotic scene from a single, not-so-old movie, 1987’s “Dirty Dancing.” The Texas filmmaker begins simply by explaining her girlhood obsession with the film, but soon hops into the story to partner with a shirtless Patrick Swayze. Also based on her youth, Leslie Condon’s “An Homage to the Asian Women in My Life 1981-2000,” is a series of poses that emulate TV and movie role models for the Boston artist, who grew up as an Asian adoptee of a White family. The video adopts a deliberate gait, giving Condon all the time she needs to dream herself into someone else.