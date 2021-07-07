Drawings, paintings and handmade books are included in “The Marvelous Mundane,” Max-Karl Winkler and Ellen Verdon Winkler’s Art Factory show. But prints dominate, not just in number, but also in the local couple’s aesthetic. Both artists play with print and bookmaking formats, using internal frames to boost pictorial drama. Several of Max-Karl Winkler’s subjects are enclosed within circles, and in his “The Checkered Scarf,” a woman’s torso, topknot and titular scarf all protrude from the oblong that contains her head. Verdon Winkler sometimes centers small renderings on vast expanses of blank tan paper, and even adapts a similar strategy to painting by splitting an oil study of oak leaves between two rectangular planes.