One simple landscape, “Overcast,” would appear straightforward had Gifford printed it in earthy green, brown and blue. Instead, she employed metallic black, gold and silver. The dominant lines of the more narratively complicated “USA East-West” are turquoise, with accents in yellow and pink. A second version of this picture, which hops from Manhattan to Midwestern cornfields and beyond, is all in black but reveals another of the artist’s gambits: printing from multiple masters and arranging them in an alternative order so they tell a different story. While the ink Gifford applied to paper is permanently affixed, her prints convey an intriguing sense of fluidity and mutability.