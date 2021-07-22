Maegawa’s tribute to cooked eggs was inspired by her discovery of the term “sunny side up,” which the D.C. artist prefers to “fried eyeball,” the idiom in Japanese, her original language. Price observes a different sort of cookery in her pictures of reclining sunbathers on Brooklyn beaches, made from 2008 to 2015 and published in a 2016 book, “Stranger Lives.” One of her subjects is partly shielded by a pink umbrella, but the rest are baking in midday heat. (The D.C. photographer made all the images between noon and 2 p.m.) While individuality is conveyed by such details as a gun tattoo and an array of dominoes, the situation — and strongly implied sensation — is near-universal.