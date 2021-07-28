The photos in this show were made in 2020, but MacDonnell didn’t just discover this vista. Her website includes photos made in the area as long ago as 2004. Some capture such dramatic phenomena as billowing clouds or the pink-orange light that leaks from a rising or setting sun. What’s most remarkable about the location, however, is the way its flatness helps blur the line between heaven and Earth. Colors in the air are reflected in the water so that both appear to be essentially the same.