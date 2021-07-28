That vision is not altogether cohesive. As usual with Artechouse, the show was conceived by multiple people and divided among several distinct spaces. The largest gallery offers a 30-minute interactive video by Tokyo digital-video designer Yuya Takeda, its often dystopian imagery set to techno-throb music by Mario Hammer and the Lonely Robot. The other contributors, most of them unnamed, have devised scenarios that range from amusing to alarming.
In the main room, artificial cherry blossoms overflow from metal barrels, establishing a central motif: the fraught relationship between nature and human trash. Takeda’s video-collage shuttles rapidly through various photo-based locations, usually urban but occasionally as pastoral as in previous year’s shows. Swarms of butterflies and flights of cherry blossoms fill the virtual air, but so do cascades of plastic bags, accompanied by a not-so-fun fact — 500 billion single-use plastic bags are used every year globally.
That high-tech cities are organisms of a sort is a now-venerable cyberpunk notion, restated here by two installations. One presents an urban data command center as a sort of collective brain; the other erects a walkway through a simulated high-rise district where the sky buzzes with robotic drones whenever a visitor walks by.
The corridor between the front and back rooms has been transformed into a Tokyo-style alley jammed with sham bars, eateries and vending and entertainment machines. This initially seems the show’s most playful zone, but it includes some of the most pointed attractions, notably a game that features plants and animals that may no longer exist in 2121: bees, right whales, even chocolate. Rather than forecast a next-century rebirth, “Renewal 2121” advocates for one by depicting a grim alternate prospect.
Renewal 2121 Through Sept. 6 at Artechouse, 1238 Maryland Ave. SW.
Kate MacDonnell
For some D.C. artists during the pandemic shutdowns, a waterfront home became a refuge — and an inspiration. Photographer Kate MacDonnell’s “All Blues,” at Lost Origins Gallery, follows exhibits by painter Robin Rose and photographer Kaitlin Jencso, who cocooned for much of 2020 near the Atlantic Ocean or the Chesapeake Bay. MacDonnell’s getaway was on a Delaware barrier island with a view of a small town across an inlet to the west. In some of these pictures, tiny buildings and faint lights gently punctuate a thin black line that separates bay and sky.
The photos in this show were made in 2020, but MacDonnell didn’t just discover this vista. Her website includes photos made in the area as long ago as 2004. Some capture such dramatic phenomena as billowing clouds or the pink-orange light that leaks from a rising or setting sun. What’s most remarkable about the location, however, is the way its flatness helps blur the line between heaven and Earth. Colors in the air are reflected in the water so that both appear to be essentially the same.
Each of the photos is titled “All Blues,” but their subtitles acknowledge that’s not true. “Rosy fingers of dawn” contains little blue, and “seam” is so silvery-gray that it resembles one of Hiroshi Sugimoto’s black-and-white studies of melding sky and sea. Such congruence is likely meaningful to MacDonnell, a meditation teacher whose show is unified by visual style and local musician Mark Cisneros’s ambient score. Perhaps the more significant word in the show’s title is not “blues,” but “all.”
Kate MacDonnell: All Blues Through Aug. 15 at Lost Origins Gallery, 3110 Mt. Pleasant St. NW.
D.C. Lines
Elroy Williams has worked for about 50 years as both a commercial and fine artist. Yet the local painter’s available output begins in 2001, after a house fire destroyed all of his creations. His subsequent art includes realistic pictures but also the mostly hard-edge and near-abstract canvases featured in “D.C. Lines,” a four-artist show at Amy Kaslow Gallery.
These Williams paintings emphasize structures and frameworks, rendered with black lines and filled by blocks of vivid color. Such titles as “Glass Table” and “The Box” allude to real-world inspirations for the geometric compositions, which sometimes appear quite different from varying perspectives. The one picture that doesn’t simulate depth is “El Camino,” which places hulking black shapes on a dark-gray field, only to pierce the darkness by placing Gene Davis-like stripes of orange, purple and green on the far right side. It’s the least architectural of the paintings, yet still boasts sturdy infrastructure.
Lines are abundant, but slipperier, in Linda Cafritz’s paintings. The black strokes are mostly vertical but sometimes horizontal, can be straight or wobbly, and are softened by washes and drips of watery color. Occasional droplet-like shapes that cling to the lines add to the sense of liquidity, hinting that even the most rigid elements in the D.C. artist’s pictures could melt or wash away.
Also on exhibit are works by the gallerist and her late brother. Andrew Kaslow made small tables with piano-shaped tops and elegant decorative motifs that often, although not always, derive from nature. The selection includes finished tables as well as prototypes presented as wall pieces; in the latter, the piano shape can be a ghostly figure that barely emerges from the allover design.
Even less linear are Amy Kaslow’s photographs, large-format close-ups of leaves, bark and other botanical details. These studies of color and form verge on the abstract but include recognizable features such as beads of water on a hosta leaf. Reminiscent of the curved dabs in Cafritz’s abstractions, the beads link photography to painting, and organic archetypes to invented ones.
D.C. Lines Through Aug. 8 at Amy Kaslow Gallery, 4300 Fordham Rd. NW.