In the two more-complex Downing paintings, some of the dots are white, which accentuates the canvas’s muted tan and sets off the circles of blue, green and shades of brown. White dots also pop from the orderly yet gently eccentric “Share,” a typically mesmerizing composition by Simon Gouverneur, one of two artists of color in the show. The other is Carroll Sockwell, whose gray-toned drawing suggests a meticulous rendering of a titled rectangle as seen through cracked glass. (Sockwell was a D.C. native, while Gouverneur spent just the last decade of his life here. Sadly, each committed suicide, just two years apart in the early ’90s.)