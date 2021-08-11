Sitting or kneeling on the floor at District of Columbia Arts Center might not seem the ideal situation for a math lesson, but that’s what Chris Combs offers with his contribution to “1460 Wallmountables 2021.” This is the latest edition of the open-call show the venue has run annually since 1989, dividing the gallery into rentable 2-foot-by-2-foot squares. The tech artist has furnished his chunk of space, just inches above the floor, with tiny wall units that illustrate binary numbers with sequences of blinking lights: An eight-bit number completes its cycle in about two minutes, while a 16-bit one lasts more than nine hours.