A flag of American origin also appears in several pictures in Andrea Limauro’s Culture House show — not the stars and stripes, but the best-known version of the many banners of the Confederacy. “American Civil War” supposes that the 1861-1865 conflict never truly ended, and is still being fought on vast landscapes where oil rigs, gas stations, roadside signs, the Southern flag and the U.S. Capitol are all ablaze. In this forlorn historical reverie, the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol is the latest flare-up of a wildfire that began at Fort Sumter.