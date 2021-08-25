The tale begins with Alan Sislen’s “Path Through the Fog,” whose view of a misty woodland path ahead promises a journey. From there, the sequence moves from left to right across 12 columns of four photos each; all of the pictures in an individual column are by the same photographer, a connection that’s not obvious when the viewer’s eye moves side to side rather than up or down. In response to the image directly ahead of theirs in line, most of the participants picked a rhyming one from their archives, but a few of the pictures were newly made.