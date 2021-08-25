The tale begins with Alan Sislen’s “Path Through the Fog,” whose view of a misty woodland path ahead promises a journey. From there, the sequence moves from left to right across 12 columns of four photos each; all of the pictures in an individual column are by the same photographer, a connection that’s not obvious when the viewer’s eye moves side to side rather than up or down. In response to the image directly ahead of theirs in line, most of the participants picked a rhyming one from their archives, but a few of the pictures were newly made.
The close affinities are pleasing, and so are the clever transitions. Soomin Ham’s picture of upright garden implements leads to Sislen’s study of three rakes, also perpendicular to the ground. But then Sarah Hood Salomon shifts the theme slightly to vertical stripes, which Clifford Wheeler embodies with the wooden slats of a fence. Tom Sliter changes the subject to wood with a shot of Cypress shavings, whose curved petals segue to Eric Johnson’s photo of two red roses. The flowers’ color matches the jacket of a sleeping rider in Fred Zafran’s shot of a Metro train interior, and Matt Leedham furthers both motifs with a speed-blurred picture of an elevated train in a Tokyo night that’s painted crimson by electric signs.
Other linkages include trees, windows, corridors, stairways, flames and rosy skies over coastlines. There also are two photographs of the ever-photogenic Venice, which are finely made but risk turning the show into a different kind of story — one penned by culture and history rather than flickers, shadows and forms.
MEG Collaborative Photography Show Through Sept. 5 at Multiple Exposures Gallery, Torpedo Factory, 105 N. Union St., Alexandria.
The Tank + Reel Club
As the pandemic disrupted Tom Wolff’s advanced darkroom class at Photoworks, the photographer opened the facility to all comers and dubbed the regulars “The Tank + Reel Club.” That name, a reference to devices used to develop film, also is the title of the group show with which Wolff bids farewell to Photoworks after 47 years. Included are black-and-white pictures by students and veterans ages 17 to nearly 75.
No analog purist, Wolff includes a few images that were tweaked digitally, although all of the final prints were produced the traditional way. That’s evident from the rich detail and lustrous blacks of such pictures as Wolff’s portrait of extravagantly eyebrowed H-bomb physicist Edward Teller, Galen Requist’s view of a ravaged stone house and Redeat Wondemu’s evocative vignettes of Ethiopian street vendors (recently featured in The Washington Post Magazine).
Equally vivid are four exquisitely framed Bruce Falkinburg photos, as simple as a close-up of a single leaf or as detailed as a study of a large barn whose wooden-slatted facade appears to oscillate in the sunlight. Falkinburg will take Wolff’s place as Photoworks’ darkroom instructor, so the Tank + Reel Club should be just fine.
The Tank + Reel Club Through Sept. 3 at Photoworks, Glen Echo Park, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo. Open by appointment.
A Year In
When toilet paper shortages became both a nuisance and a symbol, Mark Armbruster decided to mark the covid-19 interval in cardboard tubes. “82 Rolls, 397 Days” is a photograph of the collection, each piece carefully dated. This not-so-solemn memento is characteristic of Target Gallery’s 18-artist “A Year In,” a 2020-2021 time capsule curated by Nancy Daly. Confinement, isolation and cardboard are among the show’s motifs.
Manuela Mourao erected a column of boxes from a leading online retailer within a large bird cage; Ron Longsdorf placed a model house inside a picket-fence enclosure (painted lavender rather than white); and Weina Li secreted a toy-size bus shelter in a white box, viewable only through a porthole. Katy McCarthy shipped wax casts of her painful body parts to her mother, a chiropractor, who manipulated them and sent them back; they’re displayed with the boxes and other packing materials used in the exchange.
Digital imagery conveys distance, literal and emotional, in Jake Foster’s pictures of unoccupied webcam studios used for live-stream sexual performances; and in Amanda Hodes’s walking tours, simulated via Google Earth, of the locales of the people she Zoomed with during the pandemic. Internet chat also is the subject of Jaqui Falkenheim’s “Zoom World,” which abstracts the experience into collages that combine wispy, pastel gestures and solid black text.
A towering highlight is George Lorio’s “Split,” a simulated tree trunk covered in found bark and cut vertically in two. This ceiling-high fabrication may not directly address the show’s theme, but for anyone becalmed during the past 18 months, humanity’s assault on nature was an apt subject for contemplation.
A Year In Through Sept. 5 at Target Gallery, Torpedo Factory, 105 N. Union St., Alexandria.
Célia Rakotondrainy
Multiple versions of her face overlap in Célia Rakotondrainy’s self-portraits, but the likenesses don’t appear fractured. That’s partly because of the Franco-Malagasy artist’s deft oil-painting technique, which is as classical as her outlook is contemporary. The oneness is also integral to the paintings’ defining idea. Rakotondrainy’s show at Chela Mitchell Gallery takes its title, “When the Mirror Shatters, Will the Water Be Dead?,” from a book by Franco-Lebanese writer Amin Maalouf, who wrote that “the construction of identity is a fluid and perpetual movement like a river.”
Water doesn’t color the artworks’ palette, which is largely restricted to warm shades of reddish brown that evoke both skin and earth. The overlaid visages sometimes suggest multifaced deities, but Rakotondrainy’s approach is more naturalistic than mythic or neoprimitivist; her style is closer to that of D.C. painter Scott Hutchison than the boxy cubism of Picasso and Braque. Whatever the psychological ungainliness of living as a multicultural character, Rakotondrainy visualizes it gracefully.
Celia Rakotondrainy: When the Mirror Shatters, Will the Water Be Dead? Through Sept. 4 at Chela Mitchell Gallery, 1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE.
