That this tendency is more pronounced in “Artina 2021: Balancing Acts” than in “Human/Nature: 2021 Arts in Foggy Bottom Sculptural Biennial” has something to do with location. The 10-artist “Balancing Acts” is the fifth-annual Washington Sculptors Group showcase at Maryland’s Sandy Spring Museum, which is flanked by a large lawn and a wooded area. The 12-artist “Human/Nature” is fitted into the tight urban spaces of Washington’s Foggy Bottom, which usually hosts a public art array every other year. (The latest edition was postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic.)
“The world is out of kilter,” begins “Balancing Acts” curator Twylene Moyer’s statement, a warning dramatically visualized by Stephanie Garon. Her “Brae” (a Scottish word for a hillside) places an uprooted, upside-down tree so it appears to be dangling from a zigzagging black-metal scaffold, its base partly embedded in the earth. The metal components are sleek and solid, but the tree is dislocated and decaying, as if to caution that technology slays nature.
Garon is one of two artists represented in both shows. In Foggy Bottom, two pieces titled “Lament” are made of clustered branches, one set of which hangs from a tree, echoing “Brae.” According to the show’s walking-tour guide, “Lament” refers to life’s impermanence as well as the labor of women in the developing world. The latter theme is characteristic of “Human/Nature,” which is keyed to social and political issues more than “Balancing Acts” is.
The other contributor to both is Dalya Luttwak, who’s known for painted-steel sculptures modeled after real plant roots. Her Sandy Spring piece surrounds a tree with ground-hugging metal tendrils, most of them painted white but with one sector in bright red. An equally vivid yellow-orange is the color of her Foggy Bottom entry, three vertical tangles of simulated palm fronds. As always, Luttwak contrasts natural forms and industrial materials, but with an eye toward harmony rather than conflict.
Among the other “Balancing Act” artists who meld natural and man-made are Veronica Szalus, who fashioned artificial thickets by sticking bamboo rods into baskets; Mary Opasik, whose found-object assemblage includes curved chair legs, crustacean shells and a discreetly placed baby-doll head; and Marc Robarge, who hung brightly colored plastic hoops so they appear to revolve around a tree. Also in symbolic orbit is Belen Sorzana’s multi-piece metal “Mother Earth II,” a globe whose continents are linked to a human heart at the sculpture’s core. The connecting strands can be seen as either branches or arteries, suggesting that plant and human are in essence the same.
Two artists allude to personal disasters, perhaps as metaphors for humanity’s overreach and failure. Ira Tattelman’s “Accident” is a gnarled metal fence that holds a shard of auto-tire tread; tellingly, it’s the piece that’s installed closest to the adjacent road. Adam Bradley’s mixed-media sculptures depict human bodies in disarray, one after evidently crashing to the ground. These entries are the hardest to locate, since the first is half-buried in a gully and the second is cloistered in the forest. In Bradley’s installations, people merge with nature only after a catastrophe.
The Foggy Bottom show, which was curated by Kayleigh Bryant Greenwell, is a bit wordier. Jerry Truong’s “Where Is Your Allegiance? (Can Language Express a Doubt So Deep?)” turns the pledge into a series of questions, and Leigh Maddox and Lucia Paulsen’s “Memorial” inscribes the names of endangered and extinct Delmarva species on a park bench placed in a brick-and-concrete mews. But Robin Bell, who spent much of the previous administration projecting accusatory and exhortatory phrases on such edifices as the Trump International Hotel, here plants a field of solar-powered, color-shifting electronic toadstools.
Imposing abstract metal statues are common in contemporary sculpture gardens, yet the only ones in these shows are a pair by Jeff Chyatte in Foggy Bottom. While each is hard-edged, “Nebulous” appears softer (and thus more organic) because of its curving forms and brushed-aluminum finish. Lisa Fedon’s “Safe Haven” is all metal, but the beckoning gate-like structure incorporates the outline of a bird (which, on one recent afternoon, had attracted a real bird to perch near it). A cast-glass lamb is the centerpiece of Jacqui Crocetta’s potent “In the Shelter of Each Other,” a monument to victims of extreme weather events. The assemblage’s stark geometric chassis frames a line of red-painted rocks that appear to overflow the sculpture’s boundaries like a rampaging fire or flood.
The “Human/Nature” artists take their alfresco themes inside for a complementary show at Watergate Gallery, which always serves as a sort of base camp for the Foggy Bottom biennial. Included are Luttwak’s “Nature’s Collarbone,” a red-painted steel root, and Fedon’s steel outline of a deer, rearing on its hind legs and made partly of found objects. Also three-dimensional, but too delicate to be displayed on the street, are Sanzi Kermes’s jewel-like paper pyramids, screen-printed, folded origami-style and suspended on strings.
Several of the highlights are not sculptural. Garon’s “Onerism” is a striking abstract triptych made with the anthotype process, which uses plant pigment (although this one employs charcoal and melted snow, too). Crocetta’s intricately textured paintings such as “Tidal Rhythms” are also abstract, but inspired by natural forms. The only photographs document Bell’s projections of such phrases as “Thank you for resisting.” If ecological alarms, elegies and observations count as acts of resistance, Bell’s gratitude could be extended to both shows’s contributors.
Human/Nature: 2021 Arts in Foggy Bottom Sculptural Biennial Through Sept. 26 at Watergate Gallery, 2552 Virginia Ave. NW, and in the area bounded by H, K and 26th Sts. NW and New Hampshire Ave. NW.
Artina 2021: Balancing Acts Through Nov. 6 at the Sandy Spring Museum, 17901 Bentley Rd., Sandy Spring