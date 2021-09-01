Imposing abstract metal statues are common in contemporary sculpture gardens, yet the only ones in these shows are a pair by Jeff Chyatte in Foggy Bottom. While each is hard-edged, “Nebulous” appears softer (and thus more organic) because of its curving forms and brushed-aluminum finish. Lisa Fedon’s “Safe Haven” is all metal, but the beckoning gate-like structure incorporates the outline of a bird (which, on one recent afternoon, had attracted a real bird to perch near it). A cast-glass lamb is the centerpiece of Jacqui Crocetta’s potent “In the Shelter of Each Other,” a monument to victims of extreme weather events. The assemblage’s stark geometric chassis frames a line of red-painted rocks that appear to overflow the sculpture’s boundaries like a rampaging fire or flood.