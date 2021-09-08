The pictures are divided between two series. “Piedmont” features white lines on single-color backdrops, most often black. The works in “Station” are similar in design but larger, more complex and richer in hue, with gray and black marks underscored by shadowing in red, yellow and blue. The first group refers to the legacy of slavery and was inspired by the Charlottesville native’s discovery that the area where she was raised once had the largest concentration of enslaved people in the United States. The second series, whose title refers to Christianity’s Stations of the Cross, memorializes Black victims of racist violence. Works in both series are on paper made of domestic cotton, a reminder of that crop’s role in the oppression of Black people.