Some of the highlights are by artists who stood out in Art4Us’s last show, at Gallery B in 2019. Nana Bagdavadze’s DNA-inspired paintings depict both microscopic genes and the people who result from them, while Warren Chambers cuts and shapes metal with delicacy that justifies naming one piece “Ikebana,” the Japanese term for flower arranging. Less sculptural but just as tactile are Ghislaine Boreel’s mixed-media abstraction and Tea Okropiridze’s silk-fusion collages. The latter appear up-to-date, but their harmonious compositions might well appeal to viewers whose idea of beauty is rooted in the 19th century.