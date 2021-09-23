Two brawny sculptures, one made of slate and the other of aluminum, sit near the center of Gallery B, currently hosting art by the eight finalists for this year’s Trawick Prize. John Ruppert’s creations might be taken for abstract if they weren’t placed so close to their inspiration: the artist’s photographs of the icy Norwegian Arctic. Like nearly all the entries in the 2021 Trawick showcase, Ruppert’s man-made bergs represent some aspect of the physical world.