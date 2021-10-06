That’s not the only appeal of these photos, which are impeccably composed and intriguingly ephemeral. Relatively long exposures turn commuters into ghostly apparitions, and shooting through glass produces disorientingly layered imagery. (None of the pictures are double exposures or digitally altered.) The limited palette of the underground chambers accentuates the occasional contrasting color, whether the yellow of a woman’s coat or the blue of the seats in the latest generation of Metro cars. Interestingly, only one picture depicts the new cars, whose chilly color scheme breaks with Metro’s warm original one. In that sense, Zafran’s photos document the end of a literally golden age.